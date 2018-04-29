  • kz
    Suspect arrested after NW China knife attack, 8 injured recovering

    16:33, 29 April 2018
    XI'AN. KAZINFORM - The arrest of a male suspect has been approved after nine students were killed and another 10 injured in a knife attack near a middle school in northwest China's Shaanxi province on Friday, local police said Saturday evening, China Daily reports. 

    The attack occurred at around 6:10 pm Friday near the No 3 Middle School in Mizhi County. Seven females and two males died, according to the local government.

    The injured are receiving treatment in hospital. As of 4 pm Saturday, eight of the injured were recovering and the two critically injured are in stable condition.

     

     

