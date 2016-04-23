Suspect in fatal shooting of 5 people found dead: U.S. police

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead Friday night in the southern U.S. state of Georgia has been found dead, local police said.

Police sources said the double shootings occurred at two separate locations early Friday evening in Appling. Four victims died at the scene, while the fifth one died on the way to hospital, WRDW-TV reported Friday.

Captain Andy Shedd with the Columbia County Sheriff's office said 50-year-old Wayne Anthony Hawes' body was discovered Saturday by the authorities in his Georgia home.

Police believe the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the suspect subsequently set his home on fire and allegedly killed himself.

The identities of the victims remain unclear.

Source: Xinhua