Suspect in New York subway attack charged with terrorism

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM A Bangladeshi man suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in the New York subway system has been charged with terror offenses, EFE cites the city authorities.

The New York Police Department tweeted that Akayed Ullah had been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a terroristic threat.

Ullah, 27, is suspected of detonating a homemade pipe bomb Monday in a tunnel connecting New York's main bus terminal with that metropolis' Times Square subway station.

The explosive device, which investigators say was affixed to the suspect's body, caused minor injuries to passersby but left Ullah in serious condition and hospitalized with burns and lacerations to his hands and abdomen.

Ullah told investigators his actions were motivated by United States airstrikes on militants in Syria and Iraq and that he was inspired by the Islamic State terror organization, although he said he had not received instructions from that extremist group.

The suspect, a resident of the New York borough of Brooklyn, arrived in the US in 2011 on a family reunification visa.