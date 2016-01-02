Suspected swine flu death reported in central Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A woman suspected to be a swine flu patient has died at a hospital in the central Anatolian province of Niğde, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit due to high fever.

The woman, identified as 61-year-old Hamiyet A. from Ovacık village, was admitted to the Niğde State Hospital along with a relative, 45-year-old Gürcü A., from the same village, private news agency Doğan reported late on Friday.

Hamiyet A. died on Friday while Gürcü A. remains in critical condition, Today's Zaman informs.

Infection control measures were taken at the intensive care unit of the hospital due to suspicion that the women might have been infected with the H1N1 swine flu virus, Doğan said. Patients and workers at the emergency unit were also handed masks as a precautionary measure.