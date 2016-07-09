Suspended Brazilian President says she won't resign voluntarily

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said Friday she is not going to give up and resign voluntarily, local media reported.

In May, the upper house of the Brazilian parliament voted 55-22 to start impeachment proceedings against Rousseff after she was accused of concealing the country's budget deficit ahead of the 2014 re-election.

Rousseff regards the impeachment proceedings as an illegal coup attempt.

"I will not give up, I have honor and dignity," she said during a meeting with representatives of feminist movements in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, the TeleSUR TV-channel reported.

Rousseff has been suspended from office for 180 days, pending trial. Vice President Michel Temer is assuming presidency during that period.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com