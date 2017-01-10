  • kz
    Suspension bridge falls in Colombia killing 11 people

    13:39, 10 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The collapse of a suspension bridge in central Colombia resulted in death of 11 people, Disaster and Risk Management Unit Director Carlos Ivan Marquez said, as cited by the Mexican media Tuesday, Sputnik reported.    

    "The information that we have shows that 11 people died," Marquez said as quoted by the Informador newspaper.

    According to the newspaper, there are children among the victims of the accident, which occurred early on Monday in the city of Villavicencio.

    Source: Trend 

