Suspicious package leads to rail service suspension in Southern Netherlands

AMSTERDAM. KAZINFORM - Rail traffic to and from Maastricht in the southern Netherlands was suspended after an individual was spotted carrying a suspicious package at the city railway station, La Derniere Heure reports.

The package was examined by specialists and the Maastricht railway station was evacuated, the Brussels-based daily said on Wednesday citing a spokesman for the Dutch police.

Later, Limburg Police said via Twitter that the "suspicious suitcase at Maastricht station turns out to be false alarm." No further details were provided.

On Tuesday, at least 31 people were killed and 300 were injured in two suicide attacks at Brussels Airport and another explosion at a subway station in the city.

The Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) radical Sunni group, outlawed in a range of states including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Security in Belgium was raised to the maximum level following the attacks.

Brussels had previously raised the terror alert to the fourth level for several days amid a manhunt for the perpetrators of the Paris attacks that killed 130 and injured some 350 people in November. Many of the perpetrators were Belgian citizens of North African descent, Sputniknews.com reports.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov