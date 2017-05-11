SUV driver provokes ghastly traffic accident - Police Dept

ALMATY. KAZINFORM According to preliminary version, a driver of Mercedes Gelandewagen car who is to blame for a large auto accident in Almaty that left 17 people injured. Head of Department of Internal Affairs press-service Saltanat Azirbek told Kazinform correspondent.

She said that attempting to move across a public vehicle the SUV driver entered the bus lane. This resulted in the collision.

"They were moving eastward along Rayimbek Street to the east of Tlendiyev Street and the collision occurred. It is the driver of Gelandewagen car who is preliminarily believed to have violated the traffic rules. He tried to manoeuvre and get ahead of the bus as the eye-witnesses state. As to the injured, all of 17 people asked for help and are now under examination by physicians. The Inquiry Division has already started prejudicial inquiry in terms of Article 345 of Kazakhstan Criminal Code. The evidential materials have been forwarded for further proceedings.", Azirbek said.

Recall that a large traffic accident occurred in Almaty and reportedly injured 17 people. It was caused by a SUV driver. Attempting to turn to the right he moved across a public vehicle on the bus lane and eventually collided with it. As a result, the bus was pushed over a lamp-post.