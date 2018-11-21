Sweden defeats Russia, claiming Nations League promotion

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Sweden secured a 2:0 win over Russia and promotion from the Nations League B Group 2 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday. A total of 20,223 spectators gathered to watch the game. The goals were scored by Victor Lindelof (41') and Marcus Berg (72').

Both teams finished on seven points, however, a scoreless draw in Russia and Tuesday's win in Stockholm promoted Sweden into the top tier of the new competition as group winners. Russia will remain in League B, TASS reports.

Turkey that also shared its group with the national squads of Russia and Sweden were relegated to League C with three points following its 1-0 loss at home to Sweden on Saturday.

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men's national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The tournament's participants have been divided into four divisions or Leagues, namely from League A, which enlists the strongest teams, to League D. Each League has been divided into groups and the Russian national team was placed into Group 2 of the League B.

The teams finishing in the top of their Leagues will be promoted to League A, which will have the national squads competing next June in the Nations League Finals.