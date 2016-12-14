Sweden's participation in EXPO 2017 discussed at Mazhilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Kazakhstan H.E. Christian Kamill met with Chairman of the Mazhilis' Committee for international affairs, defense and security Maulen Ashimbayev on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.



Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming year, especially Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council. The sides also touched upon the international agenda, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.



The Swedish diplomat and the Kazakh MP talked about participation of Swedish companies in the EXPO-2017 event, cooperation in telecommunication, mining, agricultural and processing sectors.



They also spoke in favor of deepening parliamentary cooperation through reciprocal visits and exchange of experience.