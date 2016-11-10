Swedish firm swarmed by job requests from U.S. after Trump becomes president

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - A Swedish advertising company was forced to trawl through hundreds of job applications after jokingly inviting US talent if Donald Trump wins presidency, Swedish media said Thursday, Sputnik reports.

Round & Round, a Stockholm-based firm, launched a Great Trump Escape website after a Vox poll suggested in March a quarter of US nationals would consider emigrating if Trump's bid were to succeed.

"We're painfully aware of the outcome," Nahir Aslan, the firm's staff member, told The Local. "We got more than 350 portfolios. It's a massive amount of creative, interesting and talented people reaching out and sending theirs in, beyond our expectations."

Advertisers said they intended to open the portfolios only if Trump, a billionaire businessman and media figure notorious for his controversial remarks, became the next US president. He beat Hillary Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner, in the election on Tuesday.

After election results came in, Canada's government tweeted it welcomed immigrants. The Canadian immigration website crashed several times during the election night.



Photo: © Flickr/ Magnus Johansson