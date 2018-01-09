Swedish traveler films 5,000km walk from Mongolia to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Swedish traveler Christian Bodegren has announced the release of his documentary about a one-year walk through the steppes of Kazakhstan and Mongolia with Bactrian Camels, Kazinform reports.

Bodegren shared the extended clip documenting his solo walk from Mongolia to the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan via Facebook.



The 44-year-old Bodegren kicked off his 5,095 km long walk in Mongolia a year ago and continued in Kazakhstan trekking from Lepsy village in Almaty region to the Caspian Sea in June 2017.



During his adventure Bodegren went through a lot of hardships which he documented in the film, including biting frost and loneliness. Sometimes he lost hope to succeed, but he never gave up. The Swedish traveler admits that the journey has been a life-changing experience.



The documentary will be released in the nearest future.