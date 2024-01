Swimmer Balandin wins silver for Kazakhstan at 2017 Summer Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh swimmer Dmitriy Balandin has become a silver medal winner of the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, according to Sports.kz.

In the 200m breaststroke finals, American Andrew Lawrence Wilson outpaced Balandin by 1.25 seconds. The bronze medal was taken by Russian Rustam Gadirov.

Two days before, Balandin won bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke heat.

2017 Summer Universiade, Chinese Taipei. Men's 200m breast stroke.

1. Andrew Lawrence Wilson (USA) - 2:08.45

2. Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan) - +1.25

3. Rustam Gadirov (Russia) - +1.27.