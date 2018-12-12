Swimmer Pchelintseva sets new Kazakhstan's record in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Short Course Swimming Championship has kicked off in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. On Day 1 of the championship, Kazakhstani swimmer Adelaida Pchelintseva set the new record of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

In China, Kazakhstan is represented by four swimmers - Pchelintseva, Adilbek Mussin, Adil Kaskabay and Alexander Varakin. According to head coach of the national team, Oleg Vagizov, at the event the team plans to improve its results and sets the goal of reaching the semifinals.



Vagizov added that on Day 1 Pchelintseva was 21st in 50m breaststroke event, setting her personal and Kazakhstan's records.



Kazakhstan's Olympic swimming champion Dmitriy Balandin is not in Hangzhou as he is busy preparing for the upcoming trials to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.