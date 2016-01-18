Swine flu kills man in Tbilisi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Swine flu (H1N1) has killed a 39-year-old man in Tbilisi last week, Sputnik Georgia cited the head of the National Center for Diseases and Public Health, Paata Imnadze, as saying.

Currently, swine flu was confirmed in 37 people from 240 citizens of the republic who have been tested.

Experts advise residents of the country to make a flu vaccine, as well as to comply with hygiene rules. They also urge patients to stay away from public places so as not to trigger further dissemination of H1N1.

