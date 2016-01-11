Swine flu reaches Armenia

BAKU. KAZINFORM As many as 27 cases of flu caused by H1N1 virus subtype (swine flu) have been registered during the last few weeks in Armenia, Armenian Health Minister Armen Muradyan said, Novosti-Armenia news website reported.

In total, more than 350 cases of acute respiratory infections, 67 of which are accompanied by pneumonia, have been recorded in the country, he said.

“One pregnant woman delivered to hospital with a diagnosis of pneumonia, has died,” the minister said.

Source: Trend.az