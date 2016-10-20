Swiss delegation visits specialized lyceum ‘Arystan' in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev, director of the public fund "Education Foundation of Nursultan Nazarbayev" Dinara Kulibayeva and businessmen from Switzerland have visited the specialized lyceum "Arystan" today.

The Swiss businessmen who were invited to the lyceum by Dinara Kulibayeva were amazed by the level of patriotic education and physical fitness of its students.







The guests were greeted by principal of the lyceum major general Sabit Taulanov and were taken on a tour around the lyceum and its facilities. They familiarized with the traditions of the lyceum and conditions it provides for students.







The lyceum is a charitable education institution located in Beskainar village in Talgarskiy district of Almaty region for Grade 9-11 students. It operates under the aegis of the public fund "Education Foundation of Nursultan Nazarbayev".



















