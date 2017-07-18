  • kz
    Swiss diplomat appointed OSCE chief

    21:05, 18 July 2017
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM Switzerland's former Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger has been appointed OSCE Secretary-General, the organization's headquarters in Vienna reported on Tuesday.

    It noted that July 18 marked the end of the so-called silence procedure after the OSCE Permanent Council agreed on a single candidate on July 12, appointed Greminger as the nominee to this post and asked the OSCE foreign ministers to endorse the candidate during the five-day silence procedure.

    The appointment came into force since there were no objections from the foreign ministers before the deadline set for July 18.


    TASS .

