Swiss President to visit Kazakhstan at Tokayev’s invitation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ueli Maurer, President of Switzerland, will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reported.

«On November 21-22, the President of the Swiss Confederation - Minister of Finance Ueli Maurer will pay an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Swiss delegation will include business representatives. On November 22 Akorda residence is scheduled to hold talks between the heads of states in narrow and expanded formats. The roundtable is planned to discuss the status and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian fields», Berik Uali’s Facebook account reads.

According to the press secretary of the President, during his visit to our country Ueli Maurer will also hold a meeting with the leadership of the Kazakh Government and partake in a roundtable involving business circles of the two states.