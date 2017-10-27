Switchover to Latin-based script crucial for Kazakhstan - linguists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani linguists highlight the importance and need to switch the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script, Kazinform reports.

"Today's forum of Kazakhstani female researchers is dedicated to the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script. We will be discussing methodical aspects of this process. The decree [on switchover to the Latinized script signed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev] is of paramount importance for every citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan,"Karlygash Kabdulova, professor of the Abylai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, told Kazinform correspondent.



Ms Kabdulova reminded that the Kazakhs used to use the Latin and Arabic-based scripts in the past.



"This is not something that can be done in haste. We study experience of our neighbors and foreign countries. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have already done it [switched to the Latin-based script]. Of course, we have taken all opinions into account and discussed all aspects in detail," Karlygash Kabdulova noted.



Gulnar Karbozova, lecturer of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and Candidate of science (Philology), also stressed the importance and need to switch the Kazakh alphabet to the Latinized script.



"Given that over 100 countries in the world use the Latin script, it is crucial for Kazakhstan's integration into the global educational and economic environment," she said.