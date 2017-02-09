Switzerland buys about 80% of Mangystau oil

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Foreign trade turnover of Mangystau region (apart from trade within the Eurasian Economic Community) during January, 2017 exceeded USD 500 million dollars as per the "Release for internal consumption" and "Export" documented in the customs procedures.

"Foreign trade turnover amounted to USD 566 million. Compared to the same period of 2016 it grew by 21% (including export equaled USD 508,400,000 and grew by 23% and import equaled USD 570,900,000 and grew by 6,3%). In the overall turnover the share of import made 10.2%; export - 89.8%. Oil has always occupied the major share in Mangystau export - 96,9% by January out of the total export volume", - chief specialist of the Department of State Revenues of Mangystau Region Maksat Akmuratov told.

Switzerland is the leading buyer of Mangystau oil - 78,8% out of total export share. Also in the list of buyers are the Netherlands (4,6%), Italy (2,7%), Turkey and Iran.

As for import, 56.5% are metals and metal products. Nearly 25% are machines and equipment, transport vehicles, devices and hardware. The prime vendors of import products are Germany (29,5%), Korea (17,1%) and Italy (12,6%). On whole for the first month of 2017 the enterprises of Mangystau region conducted business with partners from 61 countries of the world.