Switzerland invested $15B into Kazakhstan's economy - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 40 Swiss companies successfully function in Kazakhstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Urs Schmid revealed on Monday.

"As an economic partner, Switzerland has invested $15 billion into Kazakhstan's economy since 2005 and remains the third largest investor," Ambassador Schmid told journalists after presenting credentials to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence.



"Swiss pharmaceutical companies are the largest suppliers of pharmaceuticals to Kazakhstani hospitals. Switzerland mainly imports pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, cars, industrial equipment and world-renowned watch to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's main export to Switzerland is oil," the Swiss diplomat said.



The ambassador stressed that bilateral economic relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland thrive.



"The business delegation led by mayor of Lugano located in the south of Switzerland already visited Kazakhstan in May 2016. Another business delegation, this time from western Switzerland, will visit the cities of Astana and Almaty next week," Urs Schmid added.