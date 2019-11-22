Switzerland is one of our main investors, President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Swiss President Ueli Maurer in a narrow format, the press service of the Head of State informs.

Bilateral negotiations were preceded by the official ceremony in Akorda. After sounding the national anthems of the two countries the head of the Guard of Honor gave a welcome report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Switzerland. The heads of states went round of the Guard of Honor and departed to «The Eastern Hall» of the residence to have a meeting in a narrow format.

During the roundtable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan considers Switzerland as one of the most important partners on the European continent.

«We have developed traditions of good cooperation in all areas and especially in economy. Switzerland is one of the main trading partners and investors of Kazakhstan economy», said the President of Kazakhstan.

Ueli Maurer expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and emphasized that his country considers Kazakhstan as a significant partner.

«We express our heartfelt appreciation for your political support. Our goals and ideals are close. As for economic relations within the recent years they have shown growth. I think the exchange of visits will further strengthen the ties», stressed the President of Switzerland.