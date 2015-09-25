Switzerland opens criminal proceedings against FIFA chief Blatter

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Friday it had opened criminal proceedings against FIFA President Joseph Blatter "on suspicion of criminal mismanagement as well as - alternatively - on suspicion of misappropriation."

"On the one hand, the OAG suspects that on 12 September 2005 Mr. Joseph Blatter has signed a contract with the Caribbean Football Union (with Jack Warner as the President at this time); this contract was unfavorable for FIFA," the OAG said in a statement. "On the other hand, there is as suspicion that, in the implementation of this agreement, Joseph Blatter also violated his fiduciary duties and acted against the interest of FIFA."

Blatter is also suspected of a disloyal payment of 2 million Swiss francs to UEFA President Michel Platini in February 2011, the OAG said.

"On 25 September 2015, representatives of the OAG interrogated the defendant Joseph Blatter following a meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee. At the same time, Michel Platini was heard as a person asked to provide information," the OAG said adding that Blatter's office had been searched and data seized, Kazinform refers to TASS.