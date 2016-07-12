Switzerland to donate medical and office equipment to Family Group Practitioners in Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Family Group Practitioners (FGPs) of Ton, Tyup and Jeti-Oguz districts of the Issyk-Kul province will receive medical and office equipment on behalf of the Government of Switzerland on July 14, 2016 in Karakol.

Within the framework of the Health Facilities' Autonomy project 48 computers, 25 printers, 29 modems, scales, height meter, tonometers for measuring blood pressure, measuring tapes, etc. will be allocated to 25 FGPs.

The project helps to provide FGPs with necessary equipment to improve public health through provision of effective medical care at the primary health care level, Kazinform learnt from Kabar.

Since January 2015 the project has been working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund under the Kyrgyz Government to contribute to the strategic objective of the National Reform Program "Den Sooluk".

Previously, the project has conducted a comprehensive assessment of health facilities' performance at primary and secondary health care levels. Assessment results showed that for provision of effective and qualitative health care services it is necessary to increase professional level of family doctors and nurses and to equip pilot health facilities with necessary equipment.

In this regard, the project also trained more than 170 medical workers of the Issyk-Kul province to control non-communicable diseases (cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions) as well as more than 30 employees of emergency medical care on in-depth life support.