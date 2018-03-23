Sylvester Stallone calls GGG 'great fighter'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous American actor Sylvester Stallone posted a photo of Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin on Instagram, Sports.kz reports.

The star of Rocky and Rambo films said he is eager to see the GGG vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez rematch.

"The great fighter Triple G ! Everyone in the world of boxing is looking forward to the rematch! NICE SHIRT," Sly wrote.

Stallone is a big fan of boxing as he attended Gennady's fight against Marco Antonio Rubio. He also starred in a number of commercials with Saul Alvarez.

The rematch between Golovkin and Alvarez will be held at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on May 5.