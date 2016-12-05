Symphony Orchestra of Almaty sparks furor in New Delhi

ASTANA-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - On 2nd December 2016 the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India held the reception dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of Independence and the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at one of the most prestigious hotels in New Delhi the Imperial Hotel.

Honorable Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Vijay Goel attended the reception as the honorary guest and represented the Government of India.



In his opening speech, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bulat Sarsenbayev thanked the guests for attending the evening and mentioned the current high level of mutual understanding and the achievements in various fields of cooperation between Kazakhstan and India. The Ambassador spoke highly of India and Kazakhstan friendly relations and that the two countries have always supported each other. "I am sure that our mutual efforts will be directed to boosting bilateral ties for the sake of prosperity of our peoples and countries, as well as peace, security and stability in the region" said Sarsenbayev.

The highlight of the event was the performance of the Symphony Orchestra of Almaty led by the outstanding Kazakh violinist Marat Bissengaliyev and well-known opera singer Oksana Davydenko who were invited by the Embassy in order to introduce New Delhi audience to classical music performed by the world-class professionals.



In this regard, on 3rd December 2016 under the patronage of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India the concert of soloists' of the Symphony Orchestra of Almaty dedicated to 25th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan was held at the hall of the Umrao Hotel which seats 1,500 people. The concert sparked intense interest among the big audience of music fans at the Indian capital. The visit of the delegation of the Almaty Symphony Orchestra, the excellent performance of its soloists and the world-famous stars allowed to show the level of cultural development of Kazakhstan and opened the new horizons for cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of culture.



It is worth mentioning that internationally-renowned violinist Marat Bissengaliyev is also the founding music director of the Symphony Orchestra of India - the first and only symphony orchestra in India, the backbone of which consists of Kazakh musicians.



Among the guests attending the events were well-known statesmen and public figures, such as members of the House of the People (lower chamber) of the Parliament of India Kashyap Virender (BJP party) and Panda Baijayant (Janata Dal Biju party), former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid, heads of the diplomatic missions, representatives of business circles, mass media, as well as many classical music lovers. The reception on 2nd December 2016 was also attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov, who was at that time in India with a working visit.



Within the framework of the events, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India gave an interview to some Indian TV channels, news agencies and radio stations.