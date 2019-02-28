Symphony Orchestra of India successfully completes UK tour

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) directed by internationally renowned Kazakh violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev successfully completed its first UK tour with a concert in London's Cadogan Hall, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

India's first and so far the only symphony orchestra performed six concerts in five cities: London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Guildford and Edinburgh. At the final concert in London, Bisengaliev soloed the violin under the guidance of the famous conductor Martyn Brabbins. The evening's programme included the Overture to Oberon by Weber, the First violin concerto by Bruch and the Second symphony by Rachmaninoff.

The audience praised the skill of the orchestra. Concerts in the UK cities have won positive reviews in such publications as The Times, The Telegraph, The Independent, The Spectator, and The Scotsman, to name a few.

The Symphony Orchestra of India was founded in 2006 with the support of Kazakh maestro Bisengaliev, who serves as the Orchestra's Music Director. Musicians from Kazakhstan form a considerable part of the multinational Orchestra performers.

International tours have seen the SOI perform in the Hall of Columns, Moscow, the Royal Opera House, Muscat, and the Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi. In January 2016, the SOI presented three sold-out concerts in Switzerland - in Zurich, Geneva and St Gallen.

The orchestra places great emphasis on education and many of the SOI musicians are also teachers, working to develop the musical potential amongst young people in India.