KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - The water level in the Syrdarya River in Kyzylorda region may rise, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

"Due to ice formation in the lower Syrdarya within Kyzylorda region on 22 and 23 November and the heavy precipitation predicted on November 24, the river water level may rise and the water may reach the floodplain area," the Met Office informs.