Syria ceasefire to start on February 27

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - An agreement to stop fighting in Syria is expected to come into force at midnight February 27, the Al Jazeera channel said on Monday, citing a document negotiated by the United States and Russia.

The channel said that the deal reached by the U.S. and Russia implied that the cessation of hostilities was to come into force at midnight on February 27.

Along with this, the terrorist groups Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) are not included in the deal, it said.

Besides, the document contains an appeal to the warring sides in Syria to stop fighting by noon February 26.

On Sunday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in a telephone conversation continued discussing modality and terms for truce in Syria, with the exception for the operation against terrorists.

"The heads of the foreign affairs' authorities as co-chairs of the International Syria Support Group and in compliance with its decisions of February 12 continued discussing modality and terms for stopping military actions in Syria, with the exception for the operation against organizations, which the UN Security Council has confirmed as terrorist organizations," the Russian foreign ministry said.

According to the UN statistics data, the fighting between Syrian governmental troops and militants has killed over 220,000 people and displaced millions since its start in 2011. Gangs of militants making part of various armed formations, the most active of them being the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations (outlawed in Russia), fight against the governmental troops, TASS reports.