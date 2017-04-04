Syria co-hosted donor conference kicks off Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A two-day international Syria donor conference starts today in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" will be attended by 70 delegations including the European Union, countries of the region, the UN, major Syria donors and NGOs.

The event is co-hosted by the United Nations, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

The participants will discuss the implementation of commitments made at the Conference in London in February 2016, as well as determine the amount of additional support for Syria and neighboring countries.

Ministers will focus on the second pillar of the Brussels conference: supporting the political talks in Geneva, and the work being coordinated by Staffan de Mistura to achieve a Syrian-agreed transition and political solution to the conflict

The forum will also discuss the prospect of post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation when a credible political transition will be underway in Syria.

The Brussels meeting is the second Syria donor conference. An international conference on war-torn Syria in London in February 2016 pledged a record $10 billion in immediate humanitarian aid, mustering long-term support, and protecting civilians.