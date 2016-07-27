Syria: Deadly IS blast rocks Kurdish city of Qamishli

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - Forty-four people have been killed in a massive bombing in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in north-east Syria, Syrian state TV reports.

The blast was caused by a truck bomb which struck near a Kurdish security headquarters, according to a UK-based monitoring group, BBC News reports.



So-called Islamic State (IS) has said it was behind the attack, in Hassakeh province, near the border with Turkey.



IS has previously carried out bombings against Kurds in the area.



A Kurdish-dominated militia backed by airstrikes from the US-led coalition is spearheading the battle against IS in northern Syria.



State TV showed scenes which it said were the aftermath of the bombing, with pictures of destruction over a large area and plumes of smoke rising into the air.



IS said on its self-styled Amaq news agency that a suicide bomber had blown up a truck at a local Kurdish police centre and a nearby government building.



The attack was initially reported as a double bombing, but it now appears that the first blast caused a gas tank to explode, according to AFP.



Hospitals in the city are calling for blood donations, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reports.

Source: BBC News