Syria talks: Final document can be signed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to a senior official in Russian Defense Ministry, final document can be agreed on during the Syria talks in Astana on February 16th, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"A plenary session with the participation of all delegations will be held tomorrow, during which the final document can be agreed upon," said the source.

He noted that today delegations will hold bilateral meetings, during which they will clarify positions and present their proposals to ensure ceasefire in Syria.