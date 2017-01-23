Syria talks parties addressed the meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegates of the international meeting for Syria issue have delivered their speeches, a source close to the organizers of the negotiations informed. "It was noted in the meeting that a well-weighed and careful approach should be taken in leading the negotiation process", according to the source.

Special Envoy of the UN for Syria Staffan de Mistura speaking at the plenary session thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for inviting all parties to Astana and creating the conditions for this meeting.

In the plenary session not only the Syrian Government officials but also the armed opposition representatives spoke at the plenary session.

"The very fact that the main parties to the conflict are in one room inspires hope for progress in the cease-fire regime in Syria", the source said.