    Syria to be main topic of discussion during Kerry&#39;s visit to Moscow

    14:45, 16 March 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The main topic of discussion during US Secretary of State John Kerry's upcoming visit to Moscow will be Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

    "We are just now working on the visit. Of course, the main topic of the visit that we're working on will be dedicated to Syria obviously," Zakharova said on Russia's Govorit Moskva (Moscow Speaking) radio station.

    US Secretary of State spokesman John Kirby earlier said that Kerry would visit Russia after his visit to Cuba scheduled for March 21-22.

    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of the main part of Russian forces from the Syrian Arab Republic, saying that the main task of the armed forces had been completely fulfilled.

    The remaining groupings at the Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia province and the naval base in the port of Tartus will play a key role in monitoring the cessation of hostilities between Syrian government and rebel forces, the Russian leader outlined.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

