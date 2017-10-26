Syria: UN health agency steps up services for thousands of people in Raqqa

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United Nations health agency is stepping up the delivery of medicines and medical supplies to thousands of people in newly accessible areas of Raqqa, WAM reports.

In a news release, the World Health Organisation said that five tons of shipment, including medicines and medical supplies for 500 trauma cases and 37,000 medical treatments, have been provided to Al-Tabqa National Hospital, the closest hospital to Raqqa.

This was the second shipment of health supplies provided by WHO to the hospital since its reopening in September 2017.

More than 13,500 people currently live in Raqqa city, where access to health services remains limited.

Since its rehabilitation, the hospital has treated more than 3400 patients, including more than 800 women and 1,300 children.