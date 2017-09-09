Syrian armed opposition confirms participation in talks in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAIZINFORM Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition have confirmed participation in an international meeting in Astana on settling the conflict in Syria, Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Kairat Abdarakhmanov told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

"The Turkish Republic is also doing intensive work on the contents of the forthcoming talks, including the participation in them of the Syrian armed opposition," he said. "They've have confirmed provisionally they will take part but the practice that has taken shape here shows information on this will most likely come at the beginning of next week.".