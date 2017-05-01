Syrian armed opposition likely to take part in May 3-4 Astana Talks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The armed opposition group will most likely take part in the next round of Astana talks on May 3-4, Sputnik reports with reference to a source in the opposition delegation.

"It is likely that we will take part [in the Astana talks]. We have not refused to participate," the source said.

The fourth round of Astana talks is expected to start on Wednesday. Astana has already hosted three rounds of the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15