Syrian armed opposition says likely to partake in Geneva talks, but on one condition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syrian armed opposition says it will participate in the Geneva talks under the aegis of the UN if the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana is successful, a representative of the delegation told RIA Novosti.

"It will depend on the results of the meeting in Astana. If there are positive outcomes, perhaps we will participate. But at this point it is difficult to say anything," the main moderate of the Syrian opposition group Osama Abu Zeid noted.



The two-day Syrian peace talks kicked off in Astana on January 23. The talks were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin who suggested choosing Astana as the extra platform for peace talks as an addition to the Geneva one. His initiative was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan.