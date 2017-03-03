Syrian army declares capturing Palmyra

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM The Syrian army announced in a statement that the Syrian forces captured the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria on Thursday after battles with the Islamic State (IS) group, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua.

Following a series of successful operations backed by Russian and Syrian air forces, the Syrian army and allied fighters captured the city of Palmyra and its surroundings, the army said in a statement.



The achievement came after the Syrian forces inflicted hefty losses on the IS militants, said the statement, adding that bomb squads are currently combing the city to defuse the leftovers of the IS roadside bombs and explosives.

