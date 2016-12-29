Syrian conflict parties signed cease fire agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cease fire agreement among Syrian conflict parties have been signed, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin informed today. The agreement implies that the parties conflicting over Syria stop the fight on the territory of the country and begin peace talks, RIA Novosti wrote.

"We have just been informed that a few hours ago the event which we have not only waited, but worked hard to achieve it, has happened. Three documents have been signed. The first document is between the Syrian Government and armed opposition on cessation of fire on the territory of the country. The second document outlines the set of measures to control the cease-fire regime. The third document is statement of intention to begin peace talks for settlement of the Syrian conflict", Russian President Putin told in the meeting with the Foreign Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs.