  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV

    18:18, 05 September 2017
    Photo: None
    BEIRUT. KAZINFORM Syrian forces and militia units successfully broke the three-year long Islamic State's siege of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, the Surya TV reported, according to TASS.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian troops and militias joined the defenders of a base of the 137th artillery regiment at the approaches to the center of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km from Damascus.

    The passage to the city's southwestern outskirt has been cleared of mines.

     

    Tags:
    Armed conflicts World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!