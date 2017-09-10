Syrian forces break ISIS siege of Deir ez-Zor airfield after Russian air strike

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Following an air strike of the Russian Aerospace Force, the Syrian government forces have broken Islamic State's siege of the airfield in southeast Deir ez-Zor, TASS reports with reference to Russia's Defense Ministry.

"Following a massive air strike by the Russian Aerospace Force, in the evening of September 9, the Syrian government forces broke down the stiff resistance of ISIL militants [the former name of Islamic State] in the area located southeast of Deir ez-Zor airfield and pierced the terrorists' siege," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the defense ministry, the government troops led by General Suheil al-Hassan and besieged defenders of the Syrian military garrison's air base are fighting on the flanks, expanding the corridor between the city of Deir ez-Zor and the airfield.

Earlier, Islamic State units had been defeated overwhelmingly near Deir ez-Zor by the Syrian government forces supported by Russian air strikes and this victory "has surpassed the previous three years' victories by its significance and scale."

Earlier on Saturday, SANA news agency reported that Syrian government forces had broken the ISIS siege of Deir ez-Zor Airport and the city districts of Hrabesh and Tahtouh.





