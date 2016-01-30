Syrian migrants’ bodies found off Turkish coast

BAKU. KAZINFORM Bodies of nine Syrian migrants, who were trying to illegally cross into Greece, have been found off the coast of Turkey's north-western province of Canakkale, the Anadolu agency reported Jan. 30.

Initial reports suggest that the killed Syrians were the passengers of a vessel that sank on Jan. 30 morning.

The vessel was carrying 53 Syrian migrants.

Reportedly, there are five children among the killed.

Currently, Turkey is hosting more than two million Syrian refugees on its soil.

The Syrian refugee camps in the country accommodate about 300,000 people. The rest of them are spread across the provinces and cities of Turkey.

In Istanbul alone, there are currently 40,000 refugees from Syria. Ankara has so far spent $8 billion to upkeep the Syrian refugees.

Source: Trend.az