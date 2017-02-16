Syrian opposition group joined talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Syrian armed opposition have joined the negotiations in Astana on the eve of the plenary session, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.

Usama Abu Zeid and other members of the opposition have arrived at Rixos hotel where the meetings are held.

The Russian and Iranian delegations are holding bilateral talks where the agenda is control over cease fire regime.

The plenary session has been scheduled for 16:00.