Syrian opposition's chief negotiator arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Syrian opposition's chief negotiator Mohammed Alloush of the Jaish al Islam faction has arrived in Astana earlier this morning for talks on the Syrian settlement, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

The first round of negotiations on Syrian settlement was held in Astana on January 23-24. Participants made a decision to create a mechanism for ceasefire regime monitoring in Syria.



The next round of Geneva talks under the UN aegis is scheduled to take place on February 23.