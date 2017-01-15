Syrian opposition supports peace talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The High Negotiations Committee of the Syrian opposition expressed its support to the delegation that will represent the opposition at the peace talks in Astana tentatively scheduled on January 23, Kazinform has learnt from RBK.

The Syrian opposition tweeted it is ready to render necessary assistance to the military delegation. The HNC also backs the proposals included to the agenda of the peace talks in Kazakhstan and sees the talks as a preliminary step towards resuming the next round of political negotiations in Geneva.



It also stressed the need to invite representatives of the Arab and international community to the peace talks on political status.



The Syrianpeace talks are set to be held on January 23 in the Kazakh capital Astana.



Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara will participate in the peace talks if ceasefire is held in Syria. Russian delegation will also join the peace conference in Astana.