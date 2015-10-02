Syrian opposition to hold second round talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 2-4, 2015 Astana hosts the second round of negotiations of the Syrian opposition, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

"As is known, earlier the representatives of the Syrian opposition groups asked the Kazakh government to provide a platform for holding the second round of inter-Syrian dialogue. Taking into consideration our serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria and our sincere hope for productive outcomes of such meetings, Kazakh side gave its consent to the request," a press release reads. Kazakhstan backs the efforts taken by the international community under the UN aegis as well as the actions of the Syrian government and opposition aimed at overcoming acute humanitarian disaster, early cessation of violence and bloodshed and determining political future of Syria through dialogue and reconciliation. Alongside, Kazakhstan keeps a firm position that the resolution of the Syrian crisis is possible only by peaceful means and hopes for further continuation and productive completion of the negotiations between the Syrians within the Geneva Process and proceeds from the assumption that the oncoming consultations in Astana will become an additional boost for successful talks in Geneva. Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova is to deliver a speech at the Syrian opposition meeting. The talks will be held behind closed doors.