Syrians with fake passports heading to UK detained in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Border Control Department officers have unveiled a passport forgery by two citizens of Syria attempting to take an Astana-London flight with Bulgarian passports, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakh Border Guard Service.

"The documents were partially forged as there was the replacement of the background information page. According to the detainees, they tried to enter the United Kingdom in search of better life," the department press service says.

The representatives of law enforcement and associated agencies have been informed on the detainment.



