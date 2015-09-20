  • kz
    Syriza party leads in Greek snap election with 35% of votes

    22:06, 20 September 2015
    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Greek left-wing Syriza party leads in snap elections with 35 percent of votes, followed by the New Democracy party with 28.5 percent and the Golden Dawn party with 7.4 -percent support, PASOK received 6.8 percent of votes, the company that officially covers the logistics of the Greek snap elections.

    Greek left-wing Syriza party leads in snap elections with 35 percent of votes, followed by the New Democracy party with 28.5 percent and the Golden Dawn party with 7.4 -percent support, as 13 percent of votes were counted, official estimates show.

    PASOK received 6.8 percent of votes, KKE - 5.5 percent, ANEL - 3.7 percent, Union of Centrists - 3.4 percent, Popular Unity - 2.7 percent, according to SingularLogic, the company that officially covers the logistics of the Greek snap elections, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

